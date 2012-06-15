Republican convention organizers select TVEyes

Republican convention organizers have named TVEyes as its official broadcast monitoring provider for the 2012 Republican National Convention.

TVEyes' online broadcast monitoring service will provide the convention real-time access to television and radio broadcasts. TVEyes will monitor and organize media coverage for the political party.

TVEyes delivers real-time search and monitoring of national network, cable and affiliate broadcasts in all 210 U.S. designated market areas (DMAs) and major global markets.