Winner of new studio technology — nonbroadcast

Submitted by

Ross Video

Runners-up:

Transportation Security Administration

Submitted by Professional Products Inc.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Submitted by Communications Engineering Inc.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, is one of the nation's oldest technological universities. Rensselaer founded the Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC), a facility with next-generation presentation and production capabilities for art and science.

Rensselaer faced its biggest challenge by starting from a blank page in designing and implementing EMPAC. EMPAC's engineers, in concert with other EMPAC staff and representatives from Rensselaer, worked with team members from AZCAR, Audio-Video and product vendors.

EMPAC's space, equipment and workflow needed to be reconfigurable. With little turnaround, the concert hall may be used for a live orchestral concert for an audience of 1200, a lecture series, recording solo piano work, architectural acoustic research or hosting an independent film festival. Physically, all spaces are also designed with NC15 noise floor criteria, making them ideal for live performance, recording and research platforms.

There were many vendors involved in the building of EMPAC, and flexibility was key when it came to choosing every detail. This is the main reason Rensselaer chose Ross for the switcher. The Ross Video Vision 3 QMD-X multidefinition production switcher fit the budget while leaving room for features such as VTR control, aux keys and smart conversion.

EMPAC's A/V infrastructure embraces the very latest in broadcast, live performance, post-production and research technologies. It installed an extensive cable plant of single-mode fiber, Cat 6A F/UTP and other traditional and nontraditional cable technologies to tie all the building's venues together. By doing this, any activity can be easily centralized or decentralized.

Since opening its doors in 2008, EMPAC continues to impact students, researchers, artists and audiences with opportunities fostered by leading-edge science and engineering performance technology.