QuickPlay to provide turnkey MPEG-DASH, HEVC-centric solutions

Media Excel was chosen by QuickPlay Media as a video transcoding solution partner for its global multiscreen services. Hundreds of channels will be transcoded on the HERO 5000 series platform for the first phase of their partnership. Using Media Excel solutions, QuickPlay will provide turnkey MPEG-DASH and HEVC-centric solutions to their customers. This creates additional value and shortens time to market for multiscreen, OTT and other IP-connected video services.

QuickPlay Media is the leading provider of multiscreen managed services for VoD, Live TV and TV Everywhere to IP-connected devices, having successfully launched multiscreen video services for the world’s foremost communications and media companies. QuickPlay's OpenVideo managed service platform ingests content from more than 4000 providers and optimizes content for more than 400 device types, ensuring that it displays in the highest quality and meets digital rights management and security requirements.

QuickPlay Media will leverage Media Excel’s HERO Management System (HMS) in conjunction with its OpenVideo Media Processor, for complete visibility and control over multiscreen transcoding services to deliver 24/7 availability and superior QoS. HMS is fully customizable and can simultaneously accommodate different failover policies allowing operators, systems integrators, and content owners to deploy services with minimum operational cost.

Media Excel HERO video transcoding delivers a number of unique advantages for multiscreen TV, Internet TV, web TV and mobile TV providers, including multiscreen encoding of live and VoD events, datacenter and cloud solutions, proven uptime, and native MPEG-DASH support. Media Excel solutions are designed for broadcasters, telecoms and content aggregators with low-latency point-to-point distribution over IP and ASI networks, and for adaptive delivery of HLS, Smooth, Flash and MPEG-DASH to consumer devices.