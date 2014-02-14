Quantel Appoints Post Logic as Reseller Partner in France

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel announced today that it has appointed Post Logic as its reseller partner in France for its post production product range, fronted by the successful Pablo Rio high quality color and finishing system.



Quantel said Post Logic is one of France’s leading post production equipment suppliers and integrators, representing many major brands in the French market. Post Logic is installing a Pablo Rio system at its central Paris headquarters and will be opening up for customer demonstrations over the coming weeks and months to introduce Pablo Rio to its extensive client base.



