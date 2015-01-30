Quantel and Comtelsat Announce Reseller Partnership

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel appointed Comtelsat as its reseller partner in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, Honduras and Nicaragua for its news and sports production and post finishing systems, as well as the complete Snell Live TV and TV Everywhere product ranges. This announcement follows a partnership with Quantel and Snell’s Brazil-based reseller and Comtelsat subsidiary, LineUp, which began in September 2014.



Comtelsat was founded in 1993 and offers technologies to the broadcast, audio, video, production and post-production industries.