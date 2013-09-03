Trending

Qinhuandao Broadcast Network in China selects Envivio for mobile video service

Chinese broadcaster Qinhuandao Broadcast Network recently announced has it has selected Envivio Muse encoding software installed on Envivio 4Caster™ G4 appliances for its new video services. Muse encoders are now being deployed to power Qinhuandao’s multi-screen and time-shifted TV service that will offer HD and SD video channels to connected TVs, set-top boxes, PCs, tablets and mobile phones.

Envivio brings the video quality and reliability Qinhuandao needed from a headend provider, with long experience in mobile and OTT. Now, the service provider can stream video in various formats and resolutions, from HDTV to bandwidth-efficient profiles for smartphones, all from the same encoder.