Qinhuandao Broadcast Network in China selects Envivio for mobile video service

Chinese broadcaster Qinhuandao Broadcast Network recently announced has it has selected Envivio Muse encoding software installed on Envivio 4Caster™ G4 appliances for its new video services. Muse encoders are now being deployed to power Qinhuandao’s multi-screen and time-shifted TV service that will offer HD and SD video channels to connected TVs, set-top boxes, PCs, tablets and mobile phones.

Envivio brings the video quality and reliability Qinhuandao needed from a headend provider, with long experience in mobile and OTT. Now, the service provider can stream video in various formats and resolutions, from HDTV to bandwidth-efficient profiles for smartphones, all from the same encoder.