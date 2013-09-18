Primestream exhibits FORK Xchange 2.5

The Xchange 2.5 module provides cloud access to content stored on FORK production servers from any Windows, Mac, or tablet device. The module is an add-on to the Primestream FORK workflow management and automation system.

New features include; Xchange Shot List Editor add-on module, which provides editors quick way to edit content stored on the FORK environment via a proxy with Xchange for Web and iOS. 5.

Also available is Xchange for iPad. This option enables a native iOS application to browse, edit metadata, and create annotations on content while disconnected from the production environment.