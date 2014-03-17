BURLINGTON, MASS.– Avid announced continued momentum in Central/Eastern Europe with The Polsat Group, Poland’s largest commercial broadcaster, transitioning to an integrated Avid media production environment.



An Avid customer since 1998, Polsat has now integrated an Avid Interplay Media Asset Management system into its existing Avid infrastructure in order to optimize the creation, management, and distribution of its assets. By transitioning to an integrated Avid media HD production workflow, Polsat’s hundreds of hours of HD content is now provided from one single source.



The first stage of the implementation was successfully completed by Avid and local systems integrator, Adtv, at the end of July 2013, just when analog broadcasting of terrestrial Polsat channels was switched off. In December 2013, the full migration to HD was completed for the broadcaster’s productions and transmissions networks.