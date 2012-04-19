Pick Hits NAB 2012

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2012. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

*Subject to verification

CompanyProductBooth # Greenlee PA8700 field termination tool Livestream Broadcaster C 11037 Teradek Bond cellular ENG system C 11037 Lancerlink SKYWAVE HDMI transmitter C 12141 Panasonic BT-LH2170 C 3607 Canon EOS C500 camera C 3634 JVC HM650 camera C 4314 Roland V-800HD switcher C 4345 PRG TruColor HS C 6042 Atomos Ninja 2 C 6647 Evertz 7812 converter N 1502 Snell Vega switcher N 1820 Cobalt LMNTS-1000 N 1929 Harris HView SX Pro multiviewer N 2502 Miranda LUMO fiber system N 2512 Ensemble Designs Layering Engine N 2524 VidCheck VidChecker test system N 3719 LYNX Technik CHD1812 convertor N 4433 Utah Scientific Utah-100/UDS router N 4511 BHV Broadcast Video Ghost N 4920 Blackmagic Cinema Camera SL 220 AJA Ki Pro Rack SL 3305 MOG Technologies nxfSPEEDRAIL SU 7323