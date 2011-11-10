Nov. 9, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
Call For Spectrum Overlay Plan, by Gary Arlen
The Incredible Shrinking News Camera, by Craig Johnston
IEEE BTS Tackles OTT, Spectrum Issues, by James O’Neal
Nearly Half of Surveyed Marketers Increased TV Budgets Since 2009, by Deborah McAdams
Is LED Ready for Primetime?, by James Careless
DV 101: Easy HDSLR Post Workflow, by Oliver Peters
Variable Focal Length Prime Lenses Provide Top Quality, by Craig Johnston
INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Editor in Chief: Give ‘em Enough Rope?, by Tom Butts
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: CALM Down, by Deborah D. McAdams
INSIDE AUDIO:Working Together—Small Rooms, Small Loudspeakers, by Dave Moulton
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:Starting With Nuts and Bolts and Clamps, by Bill Klages
RF TECHNOLOGY:Troubleshooting Mobile DTV With Free Tools, Part 2, by Doug Lung
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Understanding Layered Asset Management, by Karl Paulsen
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
PhotoCopy Image Emulation Software, by Geoff Poister
Sound Devices MixPre-D Mixer, by Ty Ford
Wohler Presto 16x1 Router, by Joey Gill
EYE ON: Live News Trucks Roll in a Tough Economy, by Bob Kovacs
