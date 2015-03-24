NewsTicker - NewsTicker Voicer

NewsTicker is the undisputed leader in the ticker industry, having originated the market segment. We have made ticker displays effortless for producers, of high quality for engineers and attractive to local advertisers. An intuitive web-based content management system combined with an automated data service and our FreedomHD renderer completes Newsroom's integrated portfolio. NewsTicker manages ticker, breaking news crawls, school closings, election results, severe weather alerting, EAS alerting, and edge branding. And now, NewsTicker Voicer will keep you in FCC compliance with integrated text-to-speech injection requiring little to no change in your workflow. Booth SL 14317.

www.newsroomsolutions.com