NewBay Launches NewBay Connect

NEW YORKand LONDON— NewBay Media, publisher of TVBEurope, Broadcasting & Cable, TV Technology,Installation, Systems Contractor News, Pro Sound News, Pro Sound News Europe, and Next TV, has announced the launch of NewBay Connect, a digital resource library for the worldwide broadcast, professional AV, and pro audio sectors. Free and easy to use, the website provides visitors with a wide range of valuable information and research, including white papers, analyst reports, the latest and most popular briefings, case studies, business advice, tutorials, and web seminars. This easy-to-use resource includes content provided by trade associations and journals, think tanks, manufacturers, service providers, and leading technology firms. This valuable content is categorized according to areas of specialization to facilitate search and exploration. Visitors to NewBay Connect will have tools that will assist in their ongoing information needs, including the ability to set up tailored email alerts so they are notified whenever there is an update within their area of interest.

Categories covered within the library include Audio in Broadcast, Workflow, Pro Audio, Play-Out, and Production and Post-Production. NewBay Connect also features a company directory area, and members can choose to receive real-time alerts on the favorite manufacturers and service providers.

NewBay Connect is a valuable global resource for leaders, senior executives, operators, and engineers from cable and digital networks, broadcasters, production companies, studios, producers, AV departments, education, manufacturers, and video production.

“We are delighted to be launching such an innovative and comprehensive digital resource to serve these dynamic markets,” said Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media. “NewBay Connect will provide a one-stop intelligence center for users and allow manufacturers and service providers the opportunity to directly engage and promote their thought-leadership ideas to prospective customers.”

“NewBay’s breadth and depth in both North America and Europe provides us a unique opportunity to establish a resource like NewBay Connect,” said Mark Burton, managing director of Intent/NewBay Media Europe. “This new initiative will allow us yet another way to serve the growing information needs of these markets while providing a unique way of connecting buyers with sellers.”

