New Voice Processing From Jünger Audio at IBC

At IBC 2014 dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio will show its D*AP4 VAP Voice Processor, a unit that is designed to make life easier for engineers working in radio stations, TV production voiceover studios and feature film ADR facilities.

The processor includes Jünger Audio's proprietary Spectral Signature dynamic EQ – a totally new creative tool that offers automatic and dynamic EQ control to balance spectral differences in real-time. By analyzing incoming audio and comparing its spectrum with individually predetermined voice 'fingerprints', the unit can automatically apply dynamic EQ corrections to give a consistent sound.



For people working in TV voiceover and feature film ADR, this facility is a Godsend, says Jünger, because it allows them to deal with any changes in a performer's voice. For example, if a performer has a sore throat on day three of a recording session and therefore sounds a bit different, the unit will look at the tonal characteristics of the actor's voice on day one and automatically adjusts the frequency until both voices match. This ability to deliver consistent sound means that producers save money and time because they don’t have to cancel voice over or ADR sessions while they wait for an actor's voice to return to normal.



Jünger Audio's D*AP4 VAP Voice Processor is equally interesting to radio broadcasters who want to create an aural identity for their radio stations. By using similar spectral sound management principles, the unit measures the running program and uses the station master sound fingerprint as a reference. The Spectral Signature algorithm matches all different program elements to this reference signature, thus creating a dedicated 'station sound.'



"The D*AP4 VAP draws on our extensive experience with previous Voice Processing devices such as our popular VO2, but adds new tools and algorithms to create an easier and more efficient approach to voice processing with no compromise in sound quality," says Peter Pörs, CEO of Jünger Audio. "We have also included processing such as HP/LP filtering, versatile dynamics section, full parametric EQ and de-essing, and made the unit really easy to use – even for non-technical radio staff such as producers and journalists."



Jünger Audio has also provided a dedicated voice leveler combined with an auto-mixer circuit to help mixed voice programs into loudness-based broadcasting on the fly. Using the optional SDI I/O card automated voice over for SDI embedded audio becomes an attractive feature of the D*AP4 VAP.



Connected as either an insert into a mixing desk or as a stand-alone unit, D*AP4 VAPoffers interfaces that allow integration in existing environments via an AES insert. The unit can also be used with an optional analogue board that adds two high quality mic-preamps.



Stand 10.A49