NEW PRODUCTS

OmniBus

iTX

Automation and playout platform includes more than 130 new features, such as advanced aspect ratio control with AFD insertion, BXF schedule import, enhanced CG capability and closed-captioning functionality, support for copy guard data insertion, additional bit rate support for Dolby D, and schedule preview control; allows broadcasters to mix both media formats and resolutions in the same schedule; broadcast HD, SD and lower bit rates can be mixed within a single schedule and are automatically up- or down-converted by iTX; can be used for Internet TV and streaming delivery applications.

303-237-4868;www.omnibus.tv

Altera

Stratix V FPGA family

Family of field-programmable gate arrays offers up to 1.6Tb/s of serial switching capability; provides up to 1.1 million logic elements, 53Mb embedded memory, 3680 18 × 18 multiplexers and integrated transceivers operating up to 28Gb/s; family includes four variants; V GT FPGA integrates 28Gb/s transceivers targeting 100G systems and beyond; V GX FPGA supports applications with 600Mb/s to 12.5Gb/s transceivers; V GS FPGA is optimized for high-performance DSP applications with 600Mb/s to 12.5Gb/s transceivers; V E FPGA is designed for ASIC prototyping, emulation or high-performance computing applications.

408-544-7000;www.altera.com

Cache-A

Pro-Cache5

LTO-5 archive appliance offers 1.5TB of storage; provides faster archiving speeds and extends the economic advantages of data tape; allows users to create source masters in acquisition workflows when using the new memory card or disk-based cameras; writes on LTO tape cartridges using the TAR format; can be deployed into Windows, Mac OS and Unix environments; enables direct access to archived data from any platform with simultaneous multiuser access and volume sharing; can be upgraded to control robotic libraries.

866-931-5560;www.cache-a.com

Analog Way

Eikos

Multilayer mixer/scaler/seamless switcher offers up to 12 inputs, including four fitted with SDI and two fitted with DVI-D; outputs digital and analog signals in DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HDTV to computer 2K; operates in multilayer mixer, 12 × 2 seamless native matrix and QuadraVision modes; multilayer mixer can display up to six layers (three live sources, one frame and two logos) as well as two PIPs on a live background or three PIPs on a still background, in addition to a number of effects; QuadraVision mode enables the display of four computer or video sources on the main output according to four different preprogrammed presets with different window sizes and positions available.

212-269-1902;www.analogway.com

360 Systems

MAXX-2020HD

Reference recorder provides lossless recording and playback of many HD video formats, including paired channels for 3-D; accepts images in any color space with 8, 10 or 12 bits; doesn't compress the image; two channels can be used for independent HD-SDI streams, as a 3-D pair or as a single 3G channel, and two recorders can be synchronized for dual-3G operation; features HDMI monitor outputs, 16 channels of 24-bit audio, slow motion, nine-pin control, LTC time code, file trimming and playlisting.

818-735-8221;www.360systems.com

Marshall Electronics

3DR-HDSDI

High-quality 3-D digital processor can be used with any size 3-D monitor or TV set with HDMI and DVI inputs; features four HD-SDI inputs, which enable the switching between two 3-D (left eye/right eye) HD-SDI signals; can support in-monitor display functions through RS-422/RS-485 connections; is rack-mountable.

800-800-6608;www.lcdracks.com

Archion Technologies

EditSTOR

Multiplatform, shared-storage product is a turnkey, self-contained, hardware RAID-based system that offers a streamlined workflow with the flexibility of multiwrite OSX, Windows and Linux across standard Ethernet networks; available in 8TB, 12TB, 16TB and 32TB configurations; supports demanding ProRes or DNX workflows with 300MB/s minimum in the standard configuration with an aggregate throughput of up to 650MB in the larger port configuration; upgradable to 10GigE.

818-840-0777;www.archion.com

Compix

QuickShot

CG solution provides fast access to multiple graphics on a remote system without requiring the user to log in to a PC; enables broadcast users to keep viewers up to date with the latest news regardless of the time of day or number of staff at the facility; templates can be customized for news, sports, weather or other types of information; features LCD keycaps with multiple colors and custom text labels to ensure accurate graphics playout.

949-585-0055;www.compix.tv

Band Pro

FGV 7D-PL

Standard Canon 7D camera is permanently retrofitted with a one-piece lens/sensor/base mounting element of steel; comes with a one-year limited warranty from FGV Schmidle; mirror and optical viewfinder are removed and original sensor block is reconnected with the one-piece 3/8in threaded steel mounting bracket and PL lens mount; features a three-pin Fischer connector to enable start/stop control when using a handgrip system or remote camera controls; uses an APS-C sensor; accepts most PL lenses.

818-841-9655;www.bandpro.com

P+S TECHNIK

Freestyle Rig

Part of the 3-D Stereo Rig product family; offers a professional solution for stereoscopic camera movement; features maximum stiffness and dimensional stability even under heat; has a lightweight, slim and compact design for mobility and portability, integrated motorization for optimal balance and complete adjustability; can carry a wide range of professional lenses and cameras up to 7kg per camera setup; can be equipped for shoulder, crane and dolly use with range of ergonomic mounting accessories.

+49 89 45 09 82 30www.pstechnik.de

Concurrent

MediaHawk VX

Software solution for delivering multiscreen video enables service and content providers to deliver commercial video to any device over any network from a unified, hardware-agnostic platform; features include integrated streaming and download delivery, support for Web and wireless connected devices, origin server, content delivery and edge caching functionality, 3-D content support, and support for multiple hardware platforms.

877-978-7363;www.ccur.com

Digital Vision

Nucoda

Updated color grading and image enhancement solution includes toolset with advanced tracking and new keyer, color and editorial tools; features stereoscopic grading toolset, RED Rocket hardware accelerator card and Mysterium-X sensor support, full Avid workflow integration (including Unity ISIS and Interplay), native and nondestructive open EXR and high dynamic range grading, telecine machine and picture control, and native camera support for all major digital cameras.

818-769-8111;www.digitalvision.se

Zaxcom

TRX900LT

Wireless digital audio transceiver combines wireless transmission, recording and remote-control receiving functions in a single cost-effective system; features a 100 percent digital, fully encrypted transmission and internal time code-referenced audio recorder that backs up all wireless transmissions on a removable microSD card; housed in a high-strength, impact-resistant nylon polymer casing that provides protection from corrosion and water damage.

973-835-5000;www.zaxcom.com

EditShare

Geevs 5.0

Multichannel ingest and playout solution features a new user interface, sports client application and edit while capture; supports 32-bit and Dolby E audio, as well as AVI, QuickTime, MXF containers, DNxHD, ProRes, XDCAM and all standard broadcast formats; offers synchronized multicam ingest; provides a flexible set of tools for broadcasters, including XML API, VDCP, MOS, router control, graphic overlays and GPI triggers for integration with external controllers or vision mixers.

617-782-0479www.editshare.com

ComNet

ValueLine

A cost-effective suite of fiber-optic and Ethernet transmission products; consists of digital encoded fiber-optic video multiplexers, serial data products, Ethernet media converters and a new Ethernet over coaxial cable (VDSL) product.

888-678-9427;www.comnet.net

Front Porch Digital

DIVAsymphony

Advanced service-oriented architecture framework for DIVArchive content storage management solution leverages best practices from IT enterprise architectural design to simplify DIVArchive's integration of third-party products for control and content exchange; built around an enterprise service bus; allows other service-based technologies to integrate into DIVArchive directly.

303-440-7930;www.fpdigital.com

Riedel Communications

RRCS 2.0

Router control software provides a universal XML interface to enable third-party router control systems to control Riedel Artist intercom systems; features an expanded set of XML commands for the software to allow for an even deeper integration of external third-party control systems and Artist; includes highly flexible control surfaces and intuitive shortcuts; provides a powerful assignment tool for conferences, panels, external four-wires, IFBs and program signals, including gain settings.

818-241-4696;www.riedel.net

Globalstor

FibreStor

Storage system comprises five enterprise-class SATA drives or solid-state drives and a single 4Gb/s Fibre Channel host interface; offers a capacity of up to 10TB of storage with more than 20 hours of uncompressed, 10-bit HD video footage; supports real-time HD and SD applications, including single, 10-bit 1080i; features a processing rate of 400MB/s, RAID 5 striping technology, several layers of built-in redundancy, SATA drive hot swap, an LED drive mismatch warning when drives are removed and reinstalled incorrectly, and RAIDWatch, which runs continuously and silently without impacting performance.

818-701-7771www.globalstor.com