NEP helps revive popular soaps

NEP Studios has created a state-of-the-art control room at Connecticut Film Center Studios for Prospect Park Productions' relaunch of the popular soap operas "All My Children" and "One Life to Live." Connecticut Film Center Studios in Stamford, CT, provides 55,000sq ft of production, editing and office space for the programs. The productions began taping in late February.

After being cancelled by ABC in April 2011, both of the long-running series were licensed to Prospect Park for continued production on its new online TV and interactive media network, The Online Network (TOLN). New episodes of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" are expected to be available by April via Hulu.com online TV service as well as the Apple iTunes store. In addition to the Prospect Park productions, Connecticut Film Center Studios provides a studio and NEP provides a mobile control room for production of "The People's Court" in the same facility.

For the soap operas, NEP Studios has built a permanent control room and occupies studio space that was previously used for production of "Are We There Yet?," a TBS sitcom produced by Joe Roth and Ice Cube. Under the Prospect Park contract, NEP Studios is providing a full-time engineer, design and installation for the control room, and integration services for the production's XDCAM workflow using Sony PDW-F1600 record decks. In addition, NEP is designing and equipping a post-production bay to enable on-site Avid video and audio editing of the shows for presentation on the Internet.

Prospect Park's revival of 'All My Children' and 'One Life to Live' represents the new paradigm in television viewing, with consumers accessing more and more of their favorite content via the Internet.