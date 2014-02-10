NBC Uses Canon Lenses for Winter Games Coverage

MELVILLE, NY & SOCHI, RUSSIA--Canon U.S.A. is providing lenses for studio, field and portable television cameras being used to cover the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia by NBC Olympics, a division of the NBCSports Group.

“Canon has been our lens partner for over 20 years now,”said Dave Mazza, senior vice president of engineering, NBC Olympics. “In all those years, they have never delivered anything but superb optics and service for all of our Olympic coverage. Regardless of the conditions--including bad weather, temperature extremes, and fast paced productions--Canon lenses always produce amazing pictures. We have grown to rely on their outstanding on-site support and they are a critical member of our team.”

More than 70 Canon high-definition television lenses are being used in the coverage effort,including long-range zoom models and wide-angle zoom units. Canon’s Optical Shift Image Stabilization and Vari-Angle Prism image stabilizer technology is helping to ensure clear images even on distant events such as ski runs.

“Canon is honored to once again be chosen by NBC Olympics as its lens provider,” said Larry Thorpe, Senior Fellow, Professional Engineering & Solutions division of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon has supplied NBC with lenses for its Olympics coverage since 1992. A wide variety of Canon’s most advanced field, studio, and portable HD lenses will be used by NBC Olympics to capture the action at the many winter sports venues in Sochi. A complete team of Canon service professionals will also be on-hand with NBC in Russia to ensure a positive production experience.”