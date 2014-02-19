NBC Taps EVS to Enhance Workflows for Olympics Coverage

NEW YORK & SOCHI, RUSSIA–NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group is using more than 70 advanced media production servers from EVS to provide a live broadcast production workflow during its coverage of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, Feb. 6-23.

Approximately 20 servers will be used at the NBC Olympics central broadcast production facility at the International Broadcast Center (IBC), and another 30 will be used at the existing NBC production centers in Stamford, Conn. and New York, NY facilities. The remaining servers will be deployed at numerous individual sporting venues. In addition, approximately 50 EVS IPDirector workstations will be implemented in various locations, providing an integrated suite of video production management applications for complete ingest control, metadata management, on-the-fly editing capabilities, and playout scheduling.

“Over the years and across numerous locations, EVS has been an instrumental part of the onsite broadcast architecture for the Olympic Games,” said Frederic Garroy, senior vice president of the Americas, EVS. “We are thrilled to once again provide dynamic and reactive critical live production services. Our Sochi deployment will bring even greater system flexibility and connection between venues, and extremely tight integration with Avid Interplay. While the workflow is clearly defined, EVS provides the tools to enable editors and engineers to push the bounds of technology.”