MobiTV introduces managed TV-Everywhere system

Mobile-TV services provider MobiTV recently introduced a TV-Everywhere system based on its existing cloud-based video distribution platform. The system allows cable, satellite and IPTV service providers to offer their subscribers live and on-demand programming for viewing inside and outside the home on personal computers, tablets and a broad range of mobile devices.

The system is easily adaptable for seamless integration with existing TV infrastructure and backend systems. Customers looking to extend their content to other platforms may leverage MobiTV’s existing ingestion and encoding efforts.

As an end-to-end managed service, the TV-Everywhere system can help TV service providers reduce time to market and costs associated with deployment and operations. Additionally, the service will be supported 24x7 by the experienced team in the MobiTV network operations center.