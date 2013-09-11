Miranda Debuts iTX IP Simulcast Output

Miranda Technologies will introduce its new IP Simulcast Output functionality for iTX at IBC 2013.

The IP Simulcast Output is a mezzanine-encoded IP signal output that resides alongside the standard SDI channel output on the iTX hardware. The production of the encoded stream within iTX improves playout efficiency because this step traditionally has required an additional downstream encoder.

Dave Stollery, Miranda’s vice president, Workflow and Playout, said, “Because the iTX simulcast output – either MPEG-2 or H.264 – leverages the power of an IP infrastructure that is for many already in place, the headaches of dedicated SDI cabling and distribution are sharply reduced. By removing an interim step and a potential failure point in the workflow, we create an unobstructed, straight-line route to fast and efficient playout to a multitude of devices.”

In addition to the new IP output, Miranda will also be featuring several new enhancements to iTX including version 1.1 of iTX Render Service for Adobe® After Effects® CS6 software. iTX Render Service automates and manages fully rendered After Effects graphics, making them immediately ready for playout from either the iTX platform or Miranda’s Vertigo Suite of graphics automation and asset management tools. Also being demonstrated is the iTX Master Control solution, the only integrated playout solution that combines playout automation with live event functionality using hardware control panels that can be seamlessly switched to, and from, as required throughout a live broadcast.

The new iTX capabilities and Miranda’s latest solutions will be seen at IBC 2013 on Stand 8.D41. For more information, visit www.miranda.com