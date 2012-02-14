Miami PBS Station WPBT2 upgrades with second Calrec console

WPBT2 also supplies the production facilities for "Nightly Business Report," which is the most watched business news program in the country. The new Omega console with Calrec's Bluefin HDSP technology is being used on the weekly, live production Monday through Friday.

The Omega console replaces another aging console and complements WPBT2's existing Calrec Sigma console that has been in place in its Studio A for about eight years. WPBT2 also used a Sigma desk for many years in an outside broadcast truck that it used to own.

Omega uses Calrec's award-winning Bluefin technology, and features 240 channel processing paths packaged as 72 stereo and 96 mono channels, allowing up to 39 x 5.1 surround channels. Omega offers considerable power in a compact frame, providing expanded monitoring options with full configurability, Omega also features Calrec's unique TFT metering capabilities across the upstand. The console was designed to have as much control on the surface as possible, and to maintain the immediacy of an assignable system without compromising access.