Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Adopts Broadpeak for OTT

RENNES, FRANCE and MEXICO CITY—Broadpeak announced that Maxcom Telecomunicaciones selected Broadpeak technology for its OTT multiscreen service offering. Utilizing a combination of Broadpeak’s CDN manager, streaming server, and video delivery analytics solutions, the vendor said Maxcom Telecomunicaciones can deliver more live and VOD channels to subscribers while improving quality of service.



Broadpeak’s BkS300 and BkS400 servers offer broad format support (e.g., Apple HLS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Adobe HDS, and MPEG-DASH), enabling Maxcom Telecomunicaciones to deliver HLS live and VOD content to any screen leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology.



The operator has also deployed Broadpeak’s CDN Mediator BkM100, a unified content delivery network manager, to manage load balancing and failover tasks. Based on an open architecture, the BkM100 offers integration with service platforms and content management systems.



In addition, Broadpeak’s BkA100 video delivery analytics software platform aggregates data from various components of the video delivery chain. Using the BkA100, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones personnel are able to receive daily reports about content, sessions, VOD and live services, alarm information, and more.