Matrox unveils DualHead2Go Digital SE

Matrox launched the DualHead2Go Digital SE external multidisplay adapter, which enables the addition of two external DVI displays to desktop and laptop PCs.

The palm-sized adapter features a DisplayPort input and two DVI outputs, and supports a maximum resolution of 3840 x 1200 (2 x 1920 x 1200) across two DVI displays on compatible systems.

The user multidisplay experience is enhanced through Matrox PowerDesk software, which comes bundled with the adapter. The software help users organize and manage their desktop space by simply deciding where applications should open up and run. Additional highlights include new HDCP compliance, allowing users to view copy-protected content on HDCP-enabled displays.