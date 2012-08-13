Masstech provides MAM for leading Asian sports producer

Singapore-based World Sport Group, the largest producer, distributor and supplier of sports programming in Asia, has appointed Masstech to provide digital archiving for all of its media content.

Masstech will install the Emerald v7.5LE digital archive, transcode and content management system at World Sport Group’s Singapore facility.

The Emerald platform will archive more than 10 years of Asian football and golf footage, and magazine shows — more than 10,000 hours of programming. The Emerald v7.5LE is an upgrade from a DLT based archive to LTO, enabling the Group to archive more content with less media. Content from videotape or satellite is ingested into XSAN via FCP in Apple ProRes 422 format for editing. Once the edits are completed, they will be purged and archived by Emerald. The production department can search for content, preview a proxy and restore full or partial files back to the XSAN.

The company airs almost 600 sport event-days and more than 5000 hours of sports programming annually, across more than 30 countries in the region. Its television division manages the live production of some of the region’s top sporting events including the AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League, 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil — Asian Qualifying Rounds, FIFA Club World Cup, Barclays Singapore Open and Emirates Australian Open, for its global network of broadcast, broadband and mobile partners.