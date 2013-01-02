Masstech breaks into Vietnam with archive project

Masstech has expanded its reach into Asia with the signing of its first deal in Vietnam with the Vietnam Television Film Center (VFC) to digitally archive all its film productions.

The installation of Masstech’s Emerald LE solution with integration to Avid’s Interplay ISIS is currently underway at VFC’s Hanoi facility. Vietnam Television Film Center, a film production company owned by national broadcaster, Vietnam Television, produces made-for-television movies and ministries.

Currently, VFC has in place an Avid Interplay production system for its drama, television series productions. Masstech integrates to Avid Interplay to provide digital archiving for their ever-growing storage demands and preserves VFC’s DV50 and DNxHD120 content on LTO-5 data tape. The new system features Emerald’s mini-MAM content management and broadcast hierarchical storage management to control two Spectra T50e libraries, each with 50 slots. The system is powered by an IBM x3650 M3 server platform with fibre channel connectivity to the libraries.