Linear Acoustic Inc. — Guy Hufferd, Director of Marketing

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

We manufacture the AERO.air, AERO.one, AERO.lite and AERO.mobile audio and loudness managers for television. We also offer the LQ-1000 loudness quality monitor; the UPMAX 5.1, which provides a compelling 5.1 channel upmix from two-channel source material; and the AERO.file, a file-based solution for loudness scaling, range control, upmixing and downmixing.



Q. What’s new that you will you showcase at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

This year, in addition to several updates for our standard products, we are introducing the new AERO.lite transmission audio loudness manager. The AERO.lite is a two-channel (stereo) processor that offers HD/ SD SDI I/O, AES and analog I/O and GPI/O alarms and controls as standard — all at a very attractive price point. A built-in ITU-R BS.1770 loudness meter, an external redundant power supply and SNMP are optional. We are also showing AERO.1000, a high-density audio platform with full Dolby encoding and decoding, Nielsen audience measurement encoding, and support for 3G SDI, AES, and DVB-ASI. Last, but certainly not least, is our new LQ 1RU loudness metering system that is so packed with features and at such a low price that it has to be seen to be believed.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

The NAB Show marks the first time the highly regarded AERO processing algorithm has been available in a product this affordable — no compromise performance; no settling for second best; AERO.lite is the answer. The AERO.1000 addresses the need for compliant audio with no sacrifice in quality and is a direct result of the technology that garnered us a Technical and Engineering Emmy last year. Our novel approach has been years in the making and this product delivers.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2012 NAB Show?

Developments in other methods for getting television to the masses while maintaining appropriate audio and video quality, regardless of the screen or playback location.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

We’re based in Lancaster, Penn., and have 25 full-time employees based here, around the country and around the world. Our products are in use at terrestrial television stations, major TV networks, cable and satellite facilities, post-production studios and mobile broadcasting units all over the world. All of our products are designed and assembled in the United States.



