KCET selects Orad Virtual Studio for new facility

Orad has announced that KCET-TV, the largest publicly supported independent television station in the U.S., has purchased the Orad ProSet Virtual Studio system for one of its two new studios currently under construction in Burbank, CA. The new state-of-the-art broadcast facility equipped with Orad virtual studio technology will enable KCET to transform itself into Southern California's premier public media and production center.

With a strong focus on high-quality local programming, the station plans to collaborate with its world-class creative community and utilize the new facility to produce unique programming with a national and international appeal.