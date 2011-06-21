June 22, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
FCC Launches Alert System for Mobile, by Joey Gill
SMPTE Champions Online Captioning, by Susan Ashworth
The Effects of 4K, 3D on Lens Development, by Craig Johnston
Mobile DTV Group Outlines Plans for Fall Launch
Cisco Expects Video to Lead Consumer Internet Traffic
ESPN Taps Motorola for MPEG-4 Transition
‘Four Screens’ System Integration, by John Merli
Choosing the Right Prompter for the Job, by James Careless
Graphics Take Decisive Lead in Sports Production, by Susan Ashworth
INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Editor in Chief: CEA Wants You to Pay, by Tom Butts
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: Avast Ye!, by Deborah D. McAdams
AUDIO BY DESIGN:Exploring the Properties of Acoustical Materials, by Mary Gruszka
DIGITAL TV:Making DTV Reception Reliable, by Charles W. Rhodes
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Preparing for Data Migration, by Karl Paulsen
EQUIPMENT GUIDE
User Reports—Transmitters, Antennas, Towers & Power Tubes
ERI Antenna Makes Big Difference in KOMO Signal, by John Barrett
Harris Assists KTMF in Disaster Recovery with Maxiva UAX, by Roger Hatcher
Thomson Improves WMBC-TV’s Reach with Single Frequency Net, by Victor Joo
WLNY-TV Rises Over NYC with Jampro Antenna, by Richard Mulliner
e2v Provides Needed Power Boost, by Steve Hastings
Linear Translators Spread WVIR Signal, by Bob Jenkins
s2one is Key to Transmitter Longevity, by Patrick Otis
Screen Service Transmitters Big Aid in Better Life, by William Whitt
