Ireland's Production House Uses Riedel RockNet for City of Culture Finale

Riedel Communications recently announced that Ireland's Production House used an extensive RockNet real-time audio network to support the finale of "The Return of Colmcille" — a landmark production of the 2013 City of Culture celebrations in Derry-Londonderry.

Produced by outdoor arts experts Walk the Plank, "The Return of Colmcille" culminated in a battle between the city's founder, Saint Colmcille and the legendary Loch Ness Monster on the River Foyle. The Riedel fiber network facilitated audio distribution during the impressive finale.

Riedel's RockNet audio distribution consisted of RockNet output modules at each of the 20 PA stacks along the river and on the city's Peace Bridge, as well as four analog input boxes and an output box at the control position. With this configuration, the production team was able to deliver an individual signal — time-aligned via GPS to the monster boat as it progressed down the river — to the appropriate PA stack to create a continuous sound experience.

For the pre-show event, which drew 20,000 people, Production House was able to reassign PA stack outputs to ensure optimal coverage, simply by redistributing the audio signal to the various RockNet output modules. The intuitive RockWorks software enabled this critical redistribution capability by providing flexible routing options within the RockNet network.