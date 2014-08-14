Ideal Systems Announces Large Expansion in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE—Ideal Systems announced a major expansion of its business in Southeast Asia with the opening of a large regional support and sales office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and a new sales office in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ideal’s new Kuala Lumpur office is located in the brand new Bangsar South development allowing easy access for support of major Malaysian broadcasters such as the national broadcaster RTM, national satellite operator Astro, and the national commercial channels of Media Prima.



The office, which can accommodate up to 30 engineers, has its own broadcast technology laboratory and high-bandwidth Internet connections for hosting of next generation cloud-based broadcast solutions and broadcast disaster recovery systems. The new Kuala Lumpur office will also house a regional support team for Ideal’s new product division SoftCast.This new team will be involved in developing, localizing, and expanding the SoftCast software platform for all of Ideal System’s customers across Asia.



Ideal’s new Indonesia sales office in Jakarta will be equipped with full broadcast systems for conducting SoftCast technology trials with Indonesian broadcasters and will be a fully functioning sales office representing Ideal’s system integration and design services and making the products of Ideal and its partners more accessible to Indonesian operators.





