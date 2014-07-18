IBC Keynote: Professor Brian Cox

IBC has announced that Professor Brian Cox, world-renowned physicist and multiple award-winning broadcaster, is to speak at IBC2014. Brian will take part in the IBC Conference keynote session “Television’s Expanding Universe” on Sunday 14 September.

Professor of particle physics, explorer and rock star, Brian Cox is recognised throughout the world for his stunning hit TV series discovering and explaining the wonders of life and the universe. Originally inspired to become a physicist by the landmark TV series Cosmos, today Brian is motivating a new generation of inquiring minds through the multiplatform world of television, social media and the Internet.

"I’m very much looking forward to speaking at IBC2014. Television programmes like Carl Sagan’s Cosmos and James Burke's Connections had a great influence on me when I was younger, and it’s my view that television is still the most powerful and direct way of inspiring new generations of viewers. Integrating television with social media and the internet enhances that potential. But of course power comes with responsibility, and whilst we celebrate our continuing success, we must also take our responsibility to educate, inform and influence seriously. Can we still strive to be Reithian in today’s multi-platform, multi-channel world? We’d better try if we want to remain relevant, influential, and successful."

A brilliant thinker, charismatic communicator and musician, Brian will give a keynote address in which he will explain how his unique story-telling style evolved and consider the impact of television’s expansion since Cosmos first aired in 1980. Credited with making science engaging and accessible to millions, Brian will also be giving his thoughts on the physics of television and its future evolution.