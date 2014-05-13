IBC and TVBEurope Renew Partnership for The IBC Daily

LONDON –TVBEurope and Intent Media, a NewBay Media company, said they will continue to publish The IBC Daily and IBC e-Daily in 2014 and 2015. Fergal Ringrose is retained as editorial director of the team, working alongside TVBEurope’s new executive editor, James McKeown, who recently joined Intent Media from Lyceum Publishing.



New developments lined up for the Dailies in 2014 include an increase in frequency of the e-daily, further design improvements, more live news pages and further use of social media platforms to interact with the IBC audience.



IBC Daily and TVBEurope Publisher Steve Connolly said, “We are really pleased to have renewed our successful partnership with IBC and look forward to building further on the already excellent IBC Daily platform established in previous years. Continuity is assured with Fergal Ringrose back on board as editorial director, working alongside the TVBEurope team which now includes new Executive Editor James McKeown.”



“It is an exciting time to take up the reins at TVBEurope,” McKeown said. “I look forward to working with Fergal, our in-house team and the established IBC Daily writing team to produce the best possible IBC Daily and IBC e-Daily issues before, during and after IBC2014.”