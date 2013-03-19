GLOBO selects Ingram Micro as distributor

GLOBO, a technology innovator delivering Enterprise Mobility Management and Telecom software products and solutions, has recently announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, Inc, a technology distributor and an expert in IT supply-chain, mobile-device lifecycle services and logistics solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, the Ingram Micro Mobility division will provide GLOBO's Enterprise Mobility solutions for the Enterprise and Small and Medium Business (SMB) market to authorized resellers in the United States and Canada.

Ingram Micro Mobility will act as a distributor for GLOBO's new product, GO!Enterprise — Enterprise Mobility in a Box, which was showcased at GSMA's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona beginning Feb. 25, 2013, with commercial launch scheduled in March.

GO!Enterprise — Enterprise Mobility in a Box (GO!Enterprise BOX) is an innovative approach to Enterprise Mobility for SMBs that allows small businesses with up to 150 devices to securely run and manage their BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) mobile workforce through the GLOBO cloud infrastructure.