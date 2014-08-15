French TV Provider Adopts Grass Valley Kayenne

MONTREAL—AMP Visual TV has turned to Grass Valley to upgrade its video switcher infrastructure to meet the demands of its growing client base. AMP Visual TV has purchased one 4 M/E Kayenne XL Video Production Center switcher panel and upgraded one 2 M/E Kayenne XL switcher panel to a 4 M/E Kayenne XL switcher panel to add greater scalability to its workflow and deliver more versatility to its customers.



AMP Visual TV supplies a variety of broadcast needs across France. The company builds and manages broadcast facilities including TV studios, OB vans and offers additional services including wireless and second-screen technology. The Kayenne switchers will replace existing Grass Valley Kayak models that have been in place for several years.



Kayenne gives AMP Visual TV clients the ability to scale up or down based on the size of their productions.