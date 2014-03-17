Fox Uses Aframe Technology to Speed Fox Sports 1 Workflow

BOSTON and LONDON—Aframe announced the successful implementation of their cloud-based video production and asset management platform at Fox Sports 1 operations in Boston and London. The adoption of the system speeds ingest and delivery of content arriving from freelance sports journalists and the company’s global network partners.



“Aframe’s private cloud solution provides an easy mechanism for making content easily accessible for people who need it immediately, in a self-service model,” said Wendy Allen, vice president of media engineering at Fox Sports. “It’s a new paradigm shift that will save Fox time and money.”



Fox Sports 1 is relyingn on Aframe’s ability to accept secure content from a wide range of video platforms on a worldwide basis. The system converts this content into the DVCPRO format for editing or playout to air at Fox SPorts. Aframe also provides a H.264 proxy for review and approval purposes, thus providing the operation with a more efficient contribution file delivery system.



“Broadcast workflows today still contain steps where manual intervention--such as transcoding-- is essential, and in competitive TV formats like sport, that simply can’t exist any longer,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe. “We’re honored to be recognized by Fox Sports 1 for the innovative way Aframe saves time and money in getting content from around the world and on air in dramatically improved efficiency.”



Fox Sports was launched in the fall of 2013 and features a variety of sporting events, including NFL programming, college basketball and football, NASCAR races, soccer and the schedule will soon include Major League Baseball.