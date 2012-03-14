FOR-A clip servers streamline news production

FOR-A Corporation of America has announced that Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, NC, is using six FOR-A MBP-100SX MXF clip servers to store and convert MXF (XDCAM compatible) files for HD-SDI video playout during live newscasts for WCCB-FOX Charlotte and WOLO-ABC Columbia.



The clip servers, which reside in the station’s News Engineering room, replaced a bank of HDCAM tape machines. FOX Charlotte’s news editors — working in nonlinear video editing suites in multiple cities — now wrap their finished news stories in MXF and transfer them as files over a high-speed data network. Once downloaded onto the clip servers, the news director organizes them using the companion touchscreen into a rundown of stories that playout to air during the station’s newscasts.



The MBP-100SX is a compact, 1RU MXF clip server that supports Sony’s XDCAM, XDCAM HD and XDCAM HD422 compatible MXF files. The control software displays thumbnail images on a PC monitor or touch panel that lets users confirm the content and metadata of recorded clips at a glance. It outputs MXF files as HD/SD-SDI baseband video, with up to eight channels of embedded audio.



The MBP-100SX clip server was designed to provide a bridge between IT and MXF file-based workflows and the HD/SD-SDI baseband video world, as well as playout to air.



