Finland's MTV Selects Ericsson

As a result of a new five-year agreement, Ericsson will provide media and broadcast services such as media management, playout and studio facilities management for Finnish media company MTV. Ericsson will provide these services to both MTV and other local and international customers from a purpose-built media hub in Helsinki.



MTV is a Finnish media company that broadcasts news and entertainment 24 hours a day and is owned by the Swedish Bonnier Group, which is present in 16 countries. Under the terms of the agreement, 45 highly skilled broadcast services professionals will be transferred from MTV to Ericsson. .



Ericsson has provided broadcast and media services to TV4 Group, another Bonnier Group subsidiary, since 2009. In addition, Ericsson and TV4 Group have established a joint technology and business development forum, whereby the two companies evaluate new business opportunities. .



Following the completion of the Red Bee Media acquisition in May, Ericsson now has more than 2,500 Broadcast and Media Services employees.