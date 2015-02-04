Exhibitor Viewpoint — Jake Dodson, Dir. of Product Mgmt., Riedel Communications

Jake Dodson



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2015 NAB Show?

A. How emerging and evolving standards such as AVB, AES67 and SMPTE 2022 will coexist and evolve with existing technologies.

Q. What will be your most important product news?

A. Flexible platform architectures allowing a new paradigm in intercom solutions.

Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

A. New user-friendly panel interfaces with platform flexibility to work with different standards-based networks.

Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

A. The high level of customer interaction, industry networking and the broad cross-section of technologies on display.

Website: www.riedel.net

Booth: C4937