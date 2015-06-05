EVS FanCast Enhances Stadium Experience at FA Cup Final

LIÈGE, BELGIUM – London’s famous Wembley Stadium played host to more than just the FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Aston Villa on May 30. It also was the site for a new partnership between EVS and EE to provide fans with enriched media content over 4G broadcast.

EVS FanCast

The EVS FanCast, using the EE’s 4G network and employing a XT3 live production server, was able to deliver exclusive replays, highlights and live camera feeds from the BBC’s broadcast via Arena TV OB trucks to a specifically designed mobile app that was available in dedicated areas of the stadium. With the help of Input Media, the XT3 servers were also able to ingest and replay feeds on the stadium’s big screen. Using 30 cameras, FanCast could provide unique perspectives for fans.

EVS is a provider of live video production technology headquartered in Belgium.