ESCORT and Siano partner on a new Mobile-TV accessory

ESCORT and Siano recently announced a new device, the ESCORT MobileTV accessory for iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch. This new mobile TV-compatible receiver is supported by Siano highly integrated mobile-DTV receiver chip and iOS digital TV middleware.

The ESCORT MobileTV includes an ATSC-mobile tuner and a built-in rechargeable battery to deliver live entertainment, sports and breaking news from supported stations around the U.S. The accessory will give consumers access to live, local high-quality mobile-TV broadcasts on their iOS devices via the free “iDTV USA” app available from the App Store. Now consumers can watch a range of TV broadcasts without the need for Wi-Fi or incurring wireless data charges.