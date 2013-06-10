Ensemble Designs to unveil BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router

At this week's infoComm, Ensemble Designs will unveil its newest addition to its line of BrightEye NXT Compact routers — the BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router.

The unit cleanly and instantly switches HDMI sources. The HDMI output switches instantaneously; there is never a glitch or pop. Feed the NXT 410 with cameras and other HDMI sources, and take the output to projectors, flat screens and production equipment. The built-in frame synchronizer provies two clean switched outputs. The HDMI output always clean switches, and users can assign the NXT's second clean switch to one of the SDI or SFP outputs.

The NXT 410 supports HD 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s, and SD 270Mb/s SDI signals. It's ideal for fly packs or anywhere a small router is needed. Its exclusive front-panel LCD displays real-time full-motion video of users' HDMI and SDI router sources.