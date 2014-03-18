Elemental Delivers for Viaplay

LONDON—Elemental Technologies of Portand, Ore., is enabling delivery of nearly 40 live channels and thousands of hours of premium library content to Internet-connected devices for Viaplay, a Nordic TV streamer. Elemental did its big reveal at TV Connect in London’s Olympic Exhibition Centre.

The Viaplay deployment of Elemental Live and Elemental Server supports the creation of content delivered to smartphones, tablets, PCs, smart TVs, game consoles, as well as Viaplay’s OTT set-top box. The solution for Viaplay was deployed in conjunction with thePlatform’s mpx video management system. The system provides workflow management of video ingest, metadata management, subscriber management and viewing rights enforcement, and automated publishing across device and video player profiles.

Elemental is featuring its advanced software-defined video processing solutions at TV Connect 2014 March 18 - 20 at the Olympic Exhibition Center (Stand 148) in London. The company will showcase real-time 4K HEVC video processing.

