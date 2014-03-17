Dubai's Intigral Optimizes With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Harmonic announced that Dubai-based digital media company Intigral has deployed a comprehensive Harmonic headend solution to support its IPTV and OTT multiscreen services. The high-density, scalable architecture provides Intigral the capability to prepare and deliver high-quality live and VOD content to regional telecommunications operators for viewing on TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets.



Harmonic’s Electra™ 9200 universal multichannel encoder provides MPEG-4 AVC encoding of SD and HD video content for Intigral’s IPTV services. Electra supports up to eight output services per chassis and features integrated audio encoding tools, GbE networking, and enhanced serviceability via removable power supplies, fan assembly, compression modules, and processing cards.



Intigral is using Harmonic ProMedia® Live real-time transcoders to convert baseband SD and HD MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC content into multiple streams optimized for OTT multiscreen delivery. In addition, ProMedia Live handles metadata information, such as language, captions, ad signaling, and insertion upon input and output. ProMedia Live works with Harmonic’s ProMedia Package to enable transcoding, encapsulation, and encryption processes from a unified platform.



VOD content for Intigral’s OTT multiscreen services is powered by Harmonic’s ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoders. ProMedia Carbon performs transcoding of SD and HD video content from a file-based architecture that can be scaled in the future. This Harmonic solution also supports an array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile formats to enable the distribution of HD content on any screen. ProMedia Carbon is controlled via Harmonic’s WFS™ file-based workflow engine, which provides automated processing of high-volume transcoding.

