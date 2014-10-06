Danmon Asia Ltd Appointed Evertz Distributor

HANOI, VIETNAMDanmon Asia Ltd has been appointed distributor of Evertz’ complete line of audio and video infrastructure equipment for the television broadcast and film industry throughout Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. Under the new agreement, Danmon Asia will sell and support Evertz' advanced product lines including master control systems, large, medium and small routers, branding, RF, master sync generation, terminal gear, fibre optics, multi-display monitoring, production tools and interfaces, and closed captioning. Evertz also provides solutions for post-production, production, and mobile production, IPTV, OTT, transport and distribution equipment, and broadcast, satellite, and cable applications.

"With its excellent customer-focused concept and partnership philosophy enhanced with significant expertise in video delivery in multi-channel, digital environments, Danmon Asia is the ideal partner as we open up new markets in these emerging but fast-growing markets", said Mark Moore, Evertz' Regional Sales Manager-South East Asia. "I believe Danmon’s performance can meet any customer’s demand for qualified product delivery coupled with local and faster support for Evertz' products and solutions."