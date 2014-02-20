Crystal Vision to Demo Latest Keying Solutions at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Crystal Vision will demonstrate two new control options for its Safire 3 real-time chroma keyer, including a dedicated touchscreen control panel and a web browser running on any device. Ideal for live virtual productions, the Safire 3 chroma keyer supports 1080p and features new Shadow Density and Key Shrink processing features.



Crystal Vision will also show other products for adding graphics to video sources including: the LKEY 3 (1080p) linear keyer, and the MultiLogo three-layer logo keyer with internal storage for up to 500 graphics and advanced audio features.



Crystal Vision will also show new products for discrete and embedded audio including the ADP-310 audio processor and delay line for systems using discrete analog or digital audio (designed for applications such as matching audio to a delayed video path or reordering audio channels); and the Tandem 320, an embedded audio production for engineers that require multiple channels of cost-effective embedding or de-embedding.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Crystal Vision will be in booth N1525.