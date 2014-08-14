Clear-Com and Tadco Collaborate

LONDON—Clear-Com announced that Tadco, the South African audio distribution company, will offer the entire range of Clear-Com communications systems to the House of Worship, live entertainment and AV sectors in the Sub-Saharan African region.



Clear-Com’s intercom solutions, including partyline, digital matrix, wireless intercoms, and intercom-over-IP conferencing software, will provide the live production industry in the region of Sub-Saharan Africa with the dependable communication solution that it has been missing in the past few years, the vendor said. Tadco offers quality equipment and support for live production and commercial communications.