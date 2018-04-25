Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) has an immediate opening for a Chief Engineer to lead a technical team responsible for the highest quality of broadcast and production service for our statewide audience.

Our ideal candidate is an effective leader with an ability to direct and motivate staff; has effective communication and interpersonal skills; and maintains a detailed working knowledge of current and evolving broadcast and IT systems and other technologies of a television station.

Details: https://wpt.org/AboutWPT/Employment/chief-engineer. Betsy.nelson@wpt.org. EOE.