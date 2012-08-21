CEDAR Audio product line on display at IBC 2012
Many competitors have entered the audio restoration market since CEDAR Audio, the Cambridge, England-based company, opened its doors for the first time in 1988.
The company will be displaying its product line at the upcoming IBC 2012 convention in September in Amsterdam. In addition to the DNS3000 and DNS1500 hardware devices, CEDAR Audio will be demonstrating the CEDAR Studio suite for Pro Tools.
More information can be found on the company’s website, www.cedar-audio.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox