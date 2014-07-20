CEA Announces International CES Asia

SHANGHAI, CHINA—The Consumer Electronics Association today announced it will produce the 2015 International CES Asia from May 25-27 in Shanghai, China. This inaugural event will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center and will draw global businesses to showcase the latest products and technologies entering the Asian marketplace. CEA is co-organizing the event with Intex Shanghai Co., Ltd., a prominent producer of international trade shows in China.



“We are thrilled to announce the launch of CES Asia,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CEA. “China is a critical driver of the global tech industry with an incredible opportunity to accelerate its innovation output. At CES Asia, attendees will experience the innovation that defines the CE industry, with exclusive access to some of the top brands from China and around the world.”



