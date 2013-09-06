Canadian broadcaster optimizes news production workflow

Canadian broadcaster Shaw Media will upgrade its existing Grass Valley Aurora system to the GV STRATUS media workflow application in seven of its news stations throughout the rest of this year.

The project will stretch across the country with integration of GV STRATUS in five additional TV stations in 2014. GV STRATUS will optimize Shaw’s workflow by providing a software-based platform for nonlinear media production. It will expand desktop access to all users and provide integration across all GV STRATUS sites, enabling users to share functions for search, view, move and edit. It also will provide Shaw Media with 3785 hours of HD storage.

“Upgrading our existing Aurora system to GV STRATUS is an important step in streamlining our operations for multi-platform publishing on a 24/7 basis,” said Carol Darling, VP of Engineering and Broadcast Systems at Shaw Media.

“With GV STRATUS all of our users will be connected and able to share content, which is ideal for a network such as ours which stretches over a large geographical area,” added Darling.

GV STRATUS is an application framework for nonlinear production tools to support the content creation and distribution lifecycle through a common graphical user interface model. It includes tools for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout.

