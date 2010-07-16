Cameroon broadcaster relies on BGAN X-Stream for World Cup report contribution

Cameroon's Equinoxe Télévision used Inmarsat's BGAN X-Stream mobile satellite service to broadcast news and match results of the Cameroon national team from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Equinoxe is one of two private TV stations in the western African nation with a population of more than 19 million.

For its coverage of the Cameroon team’s World Cup 2010 matches against Japan, Denmark and the Netherlands, Equinoxe used a prepaid BGAN X-Stream solution from Stratos Global partner E-SAT for live broadcast and store-and-forward video clips transmission. Equinoxe aired 30-minute broadcasts every two days while the national team was in contention, from June 14-24.

Stratos is a distributor of Inmarsat's BGAN (Broadband Global Area Network) service, a mobile satellite offering that uses portable, lightweight terminals to provide video (premium guaranteed up to 384kb/s streaming), high-speed data ( premium up to 492kb/s) and voice connectivity anywhere in the world.